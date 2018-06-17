June 17, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light east northeast wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

A weak ridge north of the islands will keep a light trade wind pattern with land and sea breezes in the forecast along south and west slopes of all islands through Tuesday. Clouds and showers will develop over mountains and island interior sections each day with partial clearing at night. Deep northeasterly winds are developing over the islands this evening, these winds should be strong enough to push the VOG plume towards the southwest overnight and keeping it away from the smaller islands by Sunday morning.

