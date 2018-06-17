June 17, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday June 23: The current S and WNW swells will slowly decline through Monday. Only small S- and N-shore surf is expected Tuesday through the end of next week. Short-period trade wind swell will remain small through the middle of next week. A small long-period E swell, associated with former E Pacific hurricane Bud, may bring a small boost to surf along E facing shores through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high E wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT