Hawai‘i Unemployment Remains at 2.0 Percent in May

Hawai‘iʻs unemployment rate continues to see record lows in May, remaining unchanged from April at 2.0 percent as reported by the State Department of Labor & Industry Relations (DLIR).

Over the year, jobs increased statewide by 11,300, or 1.7 percent, according to DLIR. That figure included 672,800 employed and 13,950 unemployed residents during May, adding to a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 686,750. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in May, compared with 3.9 percent in April.

In Hawai‘i, initial claims increased by 2.8 percent and weeks claims decreased by 8.7 percent for unemployment benefits compared to one year ago. Over the month initial claims grew by 16.3 percent while weeks claims declined by 2.4 percent during April 2018.

The rate figures reported by DLIR are seasonally adjusted as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the State of Hawai‘i was 2.0 percent in May, compared to 1.9 percent in April.

In a breakdown of job sectors, DLIR reported gains of 1,800 in non-agriculture jobs over-the-month. In major sectors, jobs grew in Construction (+600), Professional & Business Services (+500), Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (+400), Information (+100) and Other Services (+100). Employment in Financial Activities and Leisure & Hospitality remained unchanged. Jobs declined in the major sectors of Manufacturing (-200) and Education & Health Services (-300). Government employment grew by 600 jobs, attributed to the Department of Education and the University of Hawai‘i system, according to DLIR.