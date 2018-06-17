Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures Through June 22

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures through Friday, June 22, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KEA‘AU

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Kea‘au-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, June 18, through Friday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.