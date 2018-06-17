6:32 AM: 5.2-M Quake Produces Ash Plume, No Tsunami

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section

CLICK HERE FOR JUNE 12 INTERACTIVE MAP

KĪLAUEA SUMMIT LIVESTREAM LINK

Sunday, June 17, 6 a.m.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an ash eruption at the Kīlauea Summit occurred at approximatley 6:26 a.m. An ash plume was generated. The wind is blowing in the southwest direction and ash may affect the areas of Volcano and Ka‘ū.

The following advice is provided for your information.

If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. If you are outside seek cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are in the car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution or pull over and park.

After the hazard has passed, do check your home and expecially your catchment system for any impact that may affect your water quality.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption activity continues at Fissure 8 in the Lower East Rift Zone.

Lava is entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and producing a large laze plume. Heavy vog is blanketing the interior and southern parts of the island, impacting Hilo and wrapping around to Kona through the weekend.

Due to the hazardous air quality conditions, the following guidance is given.

Do continue to be on the alert for air quality conditions around you. Limit outside activities and stay indoors if you have breathing issues.

You can monitor the latest air quality measurements through the University of Hawai‘i’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project, linked on the Civil Defense Agency website.