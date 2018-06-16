Registration Open for 2018 Hawai‘i Island Hoops Camp

Registration for the 2018 Hawai‘i Island Hoops College-Prep Camp is now available and you can reserve your spot for this summer basketball camp.

This year, the camp will be held from Tuesday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 3, at Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy High School Gym in Waimea.

This camp is once again focused on helping local student-athletes improve their skills and introduce them to a college style program, workouts and training and a shooting machine.

The camp has a top notch coaching staff of college coaches, skill and strength trainers, attending this year will be college coaches from the NCAA, NAIA and Junior College Level that are ready to teach you what it takes to compete at the next level.

The camp fee is $250 for the four-day camp and includes a Nike reversible jersey and camp lū‘au.

Also included is college coaching and instruction, camp tournament, daily snacks and drinks included, daily seminars on academic requirements, information on financial aid and athletic recruitment, a Hapuna Beach trip and a week of hoops.

Register online here.

More information on the camp online here or contact Andy Smith at Director@hawaiiislandhoops.com.