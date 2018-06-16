Photos: Summit, Spattering Builds Cinder Cone & Ocean Entry

The U.S. Geological Survey released these photos of the East Rift Zone on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

At Kīlauea Volcano’s summit, inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halema‘uma‘u continues in response to ongoing subsidence.

Lava fountains from the 170 feet-tall Fissure 8 spatter cone pulsed to heights of 185 to 200 feet overnight. Lava continues to flow through the well-established channel to the ocean at Kapoho. Occasionally, lava spills over the channel levees.

Fissure 8 produces a lava fountain that pulses to heights of 185 to 200 feet. Spattering has built a cinder cone that partially encircles fissure 8, now 170 feet tall at its highest point.

Lava from fissure 8 travels about 8 miles down a well established channel (visible in the center of the image) to an ocean entry at Kapoho. Lava is building a seaward delta that is approximately 320 acres in size.

View of the active ocean entry in the vicinity of Vacationland.

The ocean entry remained fairly broad with laze blown onshore. Fissures 16 and 18 continue to ooze lava. Fissure 8, the channel, and the ocean entry are relatively stable with only a small amount of expansion at the southern boundary of the flow near the coast and south of Vacationland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountain at Fissure 8 continue to fall downwind of the fissure, dusting the ground within a few hundred yards of the vent. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.