June 16, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 10:01AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Widespread haze after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 9 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trades are forecast to remain light into next week, potentially allowing land and sea breeze conditions to setup over leeward areas each day. Although shower coverage will continue to focus over windward and mauka areas, shower development will also become a possibility across the interior areas of the smaller islands through the afternoon periods as sea breezes develop. Volcanic emissions from the Kilauea volcano may begin to shift back toward the smaller islands through the day Saturday for a brief period in response to the lighter winds.

