June 16, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday June 22: Long-period south swell will continue to generate elevated surf along south facing shores through Saturday before gradually diminishing Sunday and Monday. Long-period west-northwest swell will produce elevated surf along north and west facing shores through the weekend, and then diminish Monday and Tuesday. Short-period trade wind swell will remain small through the middle of next week. A small long-period east swell associated with former eastern Pacific hurricanes may arrive over the weekend. Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through the period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of WNW long period swell and S ground swell for the morning. The surf builds from the WNW in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of S ground swell and E wind swell with occasional shoulder sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

