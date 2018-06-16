Big Island Chocolate Festival Awards $27K to Five Beneficiaries

Chocolate lovers helped to raise proceeds totaling $27,000 from the 2018 Big Island Chocolate Festival (BICF), and checks were awarded to five educational organizations at the event’s recent volunteer appreciation celebration at Island Lava Java.

Displaying beneficiary checks are from left: Erika Kuhr and Lauren Ruotolo of Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, Jeff Branham and Dana Mattos of Kona Dance and Performing Arts, Kona Cacao Association President Farsheed Bonakdar holds the check for absent UH Maui Collegeʻs Culinary Arts program, Amy Salling of Waimea Country School and Gretchen Ramirez of Kona Pacific Public Charter School.

Beneficiaries will use their funds for a variety of projects: developing a cacao farming curriculum for the upcoming school year, enhancing a keiki gardening program, improving a mobile summer lunch program and completing a 1,000-foot facility expansion boasting a cushioned dance floor.

Presented by the Kona Cacao Association (KCA), the BICF is an annual, two-day event offering agricultural and culinary learning experiences and competitions, plus a gala celebration of chocolate.

The mission of KCA is to promote the local cacao industry by presenting BICF as an educational and outreach opportunity for cacao farmers, the hospitality industry and cacao enthusiasts. KCA membership is open to anyone wanting to help create a recognizable brand for Hawai‘i Island chocolate.

Visit http://konacacaoassociation.com and www.bigislandchocolatefestival.com.

