Noon: Explosive Event at Halema‘uma‘u Crater

Saturday, June 16, 2018, Noon.:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports an explosive event at Halemaumau Crater at 10:22 this morning. The explosion had the energy of a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. Fissure 8 in the lower East Rift Zone remains very active with 170 foot tall lava fountains. This activity means volcanic gas emissions remain very high. Winds are expected to continue to bring VOG to the central, southern and western parts of Hawai‘i Island.

Due to the hazardous air quality conditions, the following guidance is given:

Continue to be alert and aware of the air quality conditions around you. Limit outside activities and if you have breathing problems please stay indoors.

Areas downwind of Kilauea will be affected by ash. This includes Volcano and Kau.

Residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the recent eruption and earthquakes, can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The following is provided for your information:

The Disaster Recovery Center or DRC, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Kea‘au High School Gym.

Please note this change: shuttle buses will be running between the two shelters and the DRC from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The shuttles run every 20 minutes from the Keaau Armory, and every hour from the Pāhoa Community Center shelter. The full bus schedule can be found on the Civil Defense Website at HawaiiCounty.gov/Active-Alerts.

For a list of the information you need to bring with you to the DRC, or if you want to register online, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Saturday, June 16, 2018, 9 a.m.: Fissure 16 reactivating

Fissure 16 is oozing lava and is being monitored closely.

Lava now covers 5,914 acres or an area of 9.25 square miles.

There have been 467 homes destroyed.

6 a.m.: Vog to reach Hilo & Kona

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption activity continues at Fissure 8 in the Lower East Rift Zone.

Lava is entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and producing a large laze plume.

The National Weather Service reports heavy vog is blanketing the interior and southern parts of the island, impacting Hilo and wrapping around to Kona through the weekend.

Due to the hazardous air quality conditions, the following guidance is given.

Do continue to be on the alert for air quality conditions around you. Limit outside activities and stay indoors if you have breathing issues.

You can monitor the latest air quality measurements through the University of Hawai‘i’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project linked through the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency website.

Shuttle Bus Schedule 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Route 1 – Kea‘au Armory and Kea‘au High School Parking Lot to Keaa‘u High School Gym, continuous shuttle every 20 mins

7:30 a.m. Kea‘au Armory

7:35 a.m. Kea‘au High School Parking Lot

7:40 a.m. Kea‘au High School Gym

7:45 a.m. Parking Lot

7:50 a.m. Armory

7:55 a.m. Parking Lot

8 a.m. Gym

8:05 a.m. Parking Lot

8:10 a.m. Armory

Continuous until 9 p.m.

Route 2 – Pāhoa Community Center to Keaau High School Gym

Continuous shuttle every hour

7:30 a.m. Pāhoa Gym

7:35 a.m. Pāhoa Community Center

8 a.m. Kea‘au High School Gym

8:30 a.m. Pāhoa Gym

8:35 a.m. Pāhoa Community Center

9 a.m. Kea‘au High School Gym

Continuous until 9 p.m.