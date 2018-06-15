‘Way of Life’ Mobile Library Project

Way of Life created a mobile library project that provides residents in Honoka‘a and Hilo a chance to read a variety of books while waiting for and using the Hele-On Transit Services. The project aims to encourage literacy, noting its important aspect in empowering the local community and its cultural values, especially in areas of Hawaiian culture and heritage.

Coordinator of the Heritage Center in Honoka‘a, Dr Eileen “Momi” Naughton, was excited and supportive of the initiative. This is a great opportunity to support, understand and appreciate Hawaiʻi’s diverse heritage, a common goal of the heritage center, which is part of the University of Hawai‘i – North Hawaiʻi Education and Research Center purpose.

An appreciation was noted to the Way of Life team who created and developed the project. The Way of Life is an international organization dedicated to share resources which remind us of our interconnectedness and shared humanity.

“I find it commendable that young professionals are approaching for such an important cause we need more people like them in our community,” said Miles Okumura.

Okumura, a retired school teacher and well-known member of the Honoka‘a community mentioned the Way Of Life team offered a great initiative to create this convenient mobile library which will strengthen the community and the relationships between the cities on the big island by providing multi-cultural books to people who don’t get the opportunity to attend the local libraries.

The mobile library can be found at the entrance of the Hāmākua youth center in Honoka‘a which supports the local community with this new initiative to spread literacy and innovative ideas throughout the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

More resources regarding the projects of the Way Of Life team can be found at: www.wayof-life.com or www.wayof-life.love