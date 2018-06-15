Tropic Care Health Clinics Provide Free Services to Hawai‘i Island Residents

Tropic Care will be returning to Hawai‘i Island as part of a collaboration between the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH), County of Hawai‘i, and the U.S. Army Reserves Innovative Readiness Training Program, starting on Monday, June 18 at Kea‘au High School. The nine-day event will provide a series of health services free of charge to residents of all ages; no ID or proof of insurance is needed.

This year’s event is made possible by O‘ahu-based 1984th U.S. Army Hospital, which is conducting a two-week Innovative Readiness Training mission, offering free services including medical health screening, school sports physical exams, dental services, eye exams, hearing screenings, nutritional consultation, veteran services and prescription eye glasses.

Event details are as follows:

Event name: Tropic Care Hawai‘i 2018 – Hawai‘i Island

Location: Kea‘au High School (16-725 Kea‘au-Pāhoa Rd, Kea‘au)

Dates: June 18-20, 22-23, 25-28

Times: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are proud to be a part of the team, including hundreds of volunteers, coordinating this vital event bringing access to care to thousands in the community who need it most,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, health director. “Especially in the wake of the ongoing volcanic eruptions, the people of Hawai‘i Island need efficient access to health and wellness services now more than ever. We anticipate attendance will be very high throughout the course of the event, so we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as service providers work to help as many people as possible.”

In addition to the medical clinics being offered by the military, 40 community resource agencies will be onsite and available for participants to learn more about services available to them. Resources range from insurance providers, health services, native Hawaiian care, mental health, substance treatment services, healthy lifestyle counselors, services for children with special needs, early childhood development programs, foster family services, nutritional programs, senior services and acupuncture/massage therapy.

A free clinic offering legal advice will also be offered by the Hawai‘i State, County Bar Association, and Community First on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free food will be provided to youth ages 3 to 18, Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7:45 – 8:15 a.m. and lunch is from 12 – 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. People should come prepared for a long wait as turnout is expected to be high. It is recommended that participants bring with them water, snacks, current medications and eye glasses.

Limited shuttle service to the event is available with advance reservations by contacting the following bus coordinators:

June 18 & 19 from Na‘alehu and Ka‘ū High School: Josh Ortega, (808) 756-3601

June 20 from Honoka‘a School: Tracey Wise, (808) 933-0911 or online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090948A9AA29A6FB6-tropic

June 23 from Waimea Elementary School library: Nancy Lindsey, (808) 756-2688

For more information about this year’s event, call the Hawai‘i District Health Office’s Public Health Nursing program at (808) 974-6035.