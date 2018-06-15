South Hilo Crime Stats, June 8-14

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to three burglaries, four vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins in South Hilo over the seven-day period from June 8 to 14, 2018.

Of the four vehicles reported stolen, none had been recovered at the time of this report.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

3 BURGLARIES

Between June 8 at 7 p.m. and June 9 at 7 a.m., unknown suspect(s) pried open a side door of a business located near the 100 block on Keawe Street removed was a black Bose Soundlink bluetooth speaker from within. On June 11 between 10 a.m. and 3:40 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 500 block on Ocean View Drive through a side window, by cutting the screen. Removed were 2 helicopter remote controls from the guest bedroom. Between June 11 at 5:15 p.m. and June 12 at 10 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forcibly broke into a business establishment near the 100 block on Wiwoole Street, by cutting the fence. U.S. currency and a vehicle key were taken.

4 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Between June 8 at 11 p.m. and June 9 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed ablack 2006 Yamaha R6 motorcycle, plates 165XNX, from the carport of a residence located near the 100 block on Hokulani Street, the victim related that the suspect(s) had unbolted the front latch to his gate (as it was locked) to enter his driveway and rolled the motorcycle out. Motorcycle not located. Between June 10 at 5:15 p.m. and June 11 at 5:40 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a white 2001 Toyota 4runner, plates HAY937, from a parking stall located near the 100 block on W. Lanikaula Street. Vehicle not located. Between June 10 at 11 p.m. and June 11 at 9 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed agold 1995 Honda Accord bearing license plates HMR825, from a parking lot located near the 100 block on W. Lanikaula Street. Vehicle not located. On June 11 at approximately 3:45 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a gray 2002 Dodge 2500 work truck, bearing license plates 757MDF, from a business parking lot, located near the 100 block on Railroad Avenue. Truck not located.

4 UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY TO MOTOR VEHICLE Break-ins