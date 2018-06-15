Live Stream Camera Captures Earthquake at Halema‘uma‘u

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that on Friday, June 15, 2018, a small explosion occurred at Kīlauea’s summit at 11:56 a.m. The event was captured by a live streaming camera and that footage is presented in this video clip. The earthquake was registered as a 5.3 magnitude quake.

The earthquake starts at about the 0:39 mark of the video.

The earthquake causes the camera to shake and over the course of the next few seconds, the rim of the crater subsides in several places, and numerous rockfalls occur (watch the crater rim at the lower left). Rockfalls also spall from the opposite wall of Halema‘uma‘u.

After the earthquake, the video accelerates to 20x to show the plume of ashy material that results from all of the rockfalls and subsidence.

The ocean entry remains fairly broad with a white steam/laze plume blowing onshore.