L & L and KTA Launch Joint In-Store Restaurant

L & L Hawai‘i announces that it has open its first franchised in-grocery restaurant concept in Kona inside the KTA Express located at Kealakekua, marking the Honolulu-based brand’s first foray within a grocery store. The new L & L is packaged as its new “Mixplate” concept, offering a variety of dining options for the area.

The new store is L & L’s continued dedication to adjusting with the times. Recent restaurant trends have shown a movement within the grocery space in offering meal options such as prepared meals for time-crunched consumers. As a result, grocery-restaurant offerings have eaten a share of the market away from standalone restaurants. Noticing this movement, L & L Chief Operating Officer reached out to KTA and negotiated this collaborative effort.

The L & L Mixplate concept derives its offering from a mix of traditional L & L and new items in a multi-choice quick-service format. One of the standout dishes from the new L & L concept is the fried Garlic Chicken – L & L’s version of the popular Korean-influenced, garlic infused, crispy chicken dish found throughout the islands. Other entrée offerings include Pork Adobo, Spicy Eggplant with Tofu and Chinese-style Steamed Fish. Plates are offered with a choice from a variety of side dishes and white rice, brown rice or fried saimin.

The new Mixplate by L & L KTA Express is located at 81-6602 Hawai‘i Belt Rd. in Kealakekua, and their phone number is (808) 323-1916

Founded in Hawai‘i as L & L Drive-Inn in 1976 by Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores, Jr., L & L Franchise, Inc. has popularized the Hawaiian “plate lunch” across the world. L & L continues to bring its brand of cuisine with nearly 200 locations throughout the mainland U.S. and Japan. L & L Hawaiian Grill is the extension of the L & L brand into the East Coast of the United States.