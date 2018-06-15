June 15, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 11:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trades have weakened and are forecast to remain light into next week, potentially allowing land and sea breeze conditions to setup over leeward areas each day. Although shower coverage will continue to focus over windward and mauka areas, shower development will also become a possibility across the interior areas of the smaller islands through the afternoon periods as sea breezes develop. Volcanic emissions from the Kilauea volcano may begin to shift back toward the smaller islands by Saturday in response to the lighter winds.

