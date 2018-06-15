June 15, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday June 21: A current small south swell will give way to a larger swell arriving Friday evening and lingering into the weekend with surf heights nearing advisory levels Friday evening into Saturday. A pair of moderate WNW swells will build tonight and Friday, and then linger through the weekend. Due to the swell’s westerly component, Kauai will block much of this swell and Oahu will experience smaller surf than otherwise expected. Surf will diminish along east facing shores as the trade winds weaken.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell for the morning mixes in with a similar size WNW ground swell during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of S ground swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

