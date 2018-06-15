AD
Hula & Chant Concert Series in Hilo

By Big Island Now
June 15, 2018, 9:03 AM HST (Updated June 15, 2018, 9:03 AM)
Ka Aha Hula O HalauaolaKa Aha Hula O Halauaola 5th Annual World Hula Conference invites the community to an evening hula and chant concert series at Edith Kanakaole Stadium from Monday through Friday, June 18 to 22, 2018.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; the how is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

  • Monday: Halau Kou Lima Nani E and Kahikilaulani.
  • Tuesday: Chant concert featuring Kaumakaiwa, family and friends,
  • Wednesday: Tribute to late Kumu Hula Leinaʻala Kalama Heine featuring Hoʻā and Halau Na Pua Lei O Liko Lehua
  • Thursday: Unukupukupu
  • Friday: Kanikapila with Uheuhene

Hawaiian craft artisans in the lobby of Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium during the evening performances from Monday through Friday.

Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

This nightly event series is free to the public and is drug- and alcohol-free.

Mahalo to event sponsors Lalakea Foundation, and State Foundation on Culture and Arts.

For more information, visit KAHOH.org.

