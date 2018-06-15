Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: May 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Coast Community Police responded to five burglaries, seven thefts, one unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, one unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, four criminal property damages, six drug-related incidents and one assault in May 2018.

There were no sexual assaults or robberies (taking property of another with the intent to permanently deprive the person of that property, by means of force or fear) reported in this time frame.

The complete list of locations and incident details are as follows:

5 BURGLARY

At a business on Lehua Street in Honoka‘a, unknown suspects broke into the business and threw paint on the walls. The suspects also removed a suitcase with training materials without permission. A connect up theft was initiated. At a business on Rikard Place in Honoka‘a, unknown suspects broke into the business through a door, broke a shed door and removed several keys without permission. A connect up theft was initiated. At a residence on Pohakea Mauka Road in Pa‘auilo, unknown suspects used a ladder to break into the residence and removed several items. At a residence on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road in Honoka‘a, unknown suspects entered the residence through a window and removed several tools without permission. At a residence on ‘Ohia Street in Honoka‘a, unknown suspects entered the residence through a window and removed several items to include a rifle without permission. A connect up theft was initiated.

7 THEFT

At a farm on Honomainoa Road in Ninole, the suspects jumped the fence to the farm and removed lychee without permission. At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, a wallet containing cash and cards was taken without permission. At a business on Lehua Street in Honoka‘a, a suitcase containing training materials was removed without permission. This is a connect up to a burglary investigation. At a business on Rikard Place in Honoka‘a, a set of keys was removed without permission. This is a connect up to a burglary investigation. At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, a trash can was removed without permission. At a residence on ‘Ohia Street in Honoka‘a, unknown suspects entered residence and removed a rifle without permission. This is a connect up to a burglary investigation. At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, F-71, reported an attempted theft where a suspect electronically attempted to transfer funds however was stopped by the fraud protection department.

1 UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE

At a business on Lehua Street in Honoka‘a, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked and unattended. A fanny pack was removed without permission.

1 UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL OF A PROPELLED VEHICLE

On Waipi‘o Valley Road in Honoka‘a, F-52 took a van without permission after being in an altercation with M-70.

ADVERTISEMENT

4 CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE

At a pasture on Lepolino Road in Ninole, unknown suspects cut a chain link on a cattle gate, reversed into the driveway and left the area. Nothing was taken. At a residence on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, a screen door was cut causing damage. At a gated community on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road in Honoka‘a, an unknown suspect damaged the key pad to this subdivision. At a property near the reservoir in Paauilo in Honokaa, a portion of the chain link fence was cut causing damage.

6 DRUGS

1-4 At a residence in the Laupahoehoe area, Don SATO, M-43, was arrested for several drug related offenses. This after a narcotic search warrant was executed at a residence methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was recovered. Four cases were initiated.

5. An individual was arrested in Honoka‘a for an All Point Bulletin (APB). He was found in possession of a glass pipe with residue.

6. At a business on Pakalana Street in Honoka‘a, F-15 was arrested and charged for possession of marijuana and smoking pipes.

1 ASSAULT:

While at the Honoka‘a Police Station, a suspect in custody shoved an officer while attempting to flee. The officer was able to take the suspect down and both received minor abrasions.

With recent reports of suspicious vehicles in neighborhoods and theft of fruit the police department is asking the public for your help in reporting these instances as they occur to the non-emergency dispatch number (808) 935-3311 so police officers can respond. Dispatch assigns officers to calls and create either a miscellaneous report or a criminal report that is documented with a date and time stamp and area of occurrence.

The public can still report these instances to your respective area community policing officer to make them aware of a these instances. The community police officers will then review the reports and try to determine a pattern with the information from the reports that are made.

If you get a license plate number and direction of travel and possibly a description of the occupants, call the non-emergency dispatch line at (808) 935-3311. Dispatch will send officers to the specified area to locate, identify and document their findings. If you are concerned of retaliation from reporting, you are still encouraged to make an anonymous report which does not identify the caller.

If you need further assistance please feel free to contact your Community Police Officers: