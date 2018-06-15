FEMA Assistance Schedule for Areas Affected by Lava Flows and Eruptions

Puna residents affected by the lava flows and eruptions are encourage to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and a schedule has been set up for everyone’s convenience.

Sen. Brian Schatz states:

Yesterday, President Trump approved FEMA Individual Assistance for Hawai‘i Island residents whose homes have been lost or damaged due to the ongoing Kilauea eruptions. Individual Assistance may help cover the cost of disaster-caused housing needs, medical expenses, damage to household items, and other serious needs not covered by insurance.

FEMA and the state have set up a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Keaau High School Gym open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. FEMA, the Small Business Administration, the state, and the county will be on site to answer questions and help residents apply for assistance. See below for more information on the programs, the schedule for registrations and what you’ll need to bring to apply.

Residents are asked to follow the schedule below to help avoid long wait times:

Friday : Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens, Alaili Road and Old Kalapana Highway;

: Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens, Alaili Road and Old Kalapana Highway; Saturday : Highway 132, Noni Farms Road, Halekamahina Road, Old Kapoho Road, Puna Kapoho Road, Railroad Avenue and Pohoiki Road;

: Highway 132, Noni Farms Road, Halekamahina Road, Old Kapoho Road, Puna Kapoho Road, Railroad Avenue and Pohoiki Road; Sunday : Vacationland, Kapoho, Green Farm Lots and Kapoho Beach Lots;

: Vacationland, Kapoho, Green Farm Lots and Kapoho Beach Lots; Monday: Community of Volcano.

Applicants should bring:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

A factsheet on Individual Assistance and what can be provided is available here. To read answers to common questions or to apply online, click here. You may also call the registration phone number at (800) 621-3362.

Businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters may also be eligible for Small Business Administration low-interest loans depending on the type of injury you have experienced. To find out more about SBA loans, click here.