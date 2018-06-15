Against the Law to ‘Game the System’ to Obtain Bruno Mars Tickets

The rush to purchase Bruno Mars tickets for his second concert at Aloha Stadium has prompted the State of Hawai‘i Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) to provide the following statement regarding purchasing tickets:

“Time and time again consumers are being left out in the cold when trying to purchase tickets to concerts and sporting events in high demand,” said Stephen Levins, Executive Director of the State of Hawai‘i Office of Consumer Protection. “It’s against the law to use computer software to game the system. If we obtain evidence that bots or other illegal methods were used to obtain or divert Bruno Mars tickets we will prosecute the offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Office is also advising consumers to follow a few basic rules when purchasing tickets to entertainment and sporting events: