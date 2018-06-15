NOON: No Tsunami from 5.3-M Summit Quake

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section.

Mental health services are available Mental health services are available on the Big Island. Click on the link to view a Hawai‘i Department of Health flyer.

June 15, 2018, 12:03 p.m.: TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

A SEISMIC EVENT HAS OCCURRED NEAR THE SUMMIT OF KILAUEA VOLCANO.

THE EVENT IS LIKELY ASSOCIATED WITH A SUMMIT ERUPTION.

ITS PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ARE

ORIGIN TIME – 11:57 AM HST 15 JUN 2018

COORDINATES – 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.3

EVALUATION

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. REPEAT. NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED.

HOWEVER…SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS

ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

Below, Kīlauea media update for June 14, 2018 http://bigislandnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/KilaueaNewsBriefing.June14.wav

Friday, June 15, 2018, 8 a.m.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues with little change in the lower East Rift Zone.

The flow from Fissure 8 continues to enter the ocean at Kapoho Bay, producing a large laze plume.

The National Weather Service reports heavy vog is blanketing the interior and southern parts of the island, impacting Hilo and wrapping around to Kona through the weekend.

Due to the air quality conditions, the following guidance is given.

Do continue to be on the alert for air quality conditions around you. Limit outside activities and stay indoors if you have breathing issues.



If you feel the effects of sulfur dioxide exposure shelter-in-place or leave the immediate area.



You can monitor the latest air quality measurements through the University of Hawaii’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project at http://mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/ vmap/.

6 a.m.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues with little change in the Lower East Rift Zone.

Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and producing a large laze plume.

Expect heavier vog to blanket the interior and southern parts of the island, wrapping around to Kona through the weekend.

Residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the recent Kīlauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), jointly operated by Hawai‘i County, the State of Hawai‘i and FEMA opened today at 8 a.m.

The DRC is located at Kea‘au High School Gymnasium and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you need a ride, buses will be running between the two shelters and the DRC between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.



The Kea‘au Armory shuttle runs every 20 minutes and the Pāhoa Community Center Shelter every hour. The full bus schedule can be found at www.HawaiiCounty.gov/Active- Alerts.

People can register for assistance at the DRC, as well as having many of their questions answered.

FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and state and county government agencies will be present at the center.

For a list of the information you need to bring with you, or if you want to register online, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov.