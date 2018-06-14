AD
Shuttles Provided for Individuals Seeking FEMA Assistance

By Big Island Now
June 14, 2018, 9:12 PM HST (Updated June 14, 2018, 9:19 PM)
Wikipedia Image

The County of Hawai‘i announces that residents who suffered damage or losses from the recent Kīlauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes, can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The following is provided for your information:

  • A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), jointly operated by Hawai‘i County, the State of Hawai‘i and FEMA will open Friday, June 15 at 8 a.m.
  • The DRC is located at Kea‘au High School Gymnasium and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People can register for assistance at the DRC, as well as having many of their questions answered.

Shuttle buses will run on the following schedules:

Route 1 – Kea‘au Armory and Kea‘au High School Parking Lot to Kea‘au High School Gym continuous shuttle every 20 minutes:

7:30Kea‘au Armory
7:35Kea‘au High School Parking Lot
7:40Kea‘au High School Gym
7:45Parking Lot
7:50Armory
7:55Parking Lot
8:00Gym
8:05Parking Lot
8:10Armory
Continuous until 9 p.m.

 

Route 2 – Pāhoa Community Center to Kea‘au High School Gym continuous shuttle every hour:

7:30Pāhoa Gym
7:35Pāhoa Community Center
8:00Kea‘au High School Gym
8:30Pāhoa Gym
8:35Pāhoa Community Center
9:00Kea‘au High School Gym
Continuous until 9 p.m.
