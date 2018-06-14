Shuttles Provided for Individuals Seeking FEMA Assistance

The County of Hawai‘i announces that residents who suffered damage or losses from the recent Kīlauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes, can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), jointly operated by Hawai‘i County, the State of Hawai‘i and FEMA will open Friday, June 15 at 8 a.m.

The DRC is located at Kea‘au High School Gymnasium and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People can register for assistance at the DRC, as well as having many of their questions answered.

Shuttle buses will run on the following schedules:

Route 1 – Kea‘au Armory and Kea‘au High School Parking Lot to Kea‘au High School Gym continuous shuttle every 20 minutes:

7:30 Kea‘au Armory 7:35 Kea‘au High School Parking Lot 7:40 Kea‘au High School Gym 7:45 Parking Lot 7:50 Armory 7:55 Parking Lot 8:00 Gym 8:05 Parking Lot 8:10 Armory Continuous until 9 p.m.

Route 2 – Pāhoa Community Center to Kea‘au High School Gym continuous shuttle every hour: