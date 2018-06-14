Senate Committee Passes Ocean Management Bill

The Senate Appropriations Committee passed the Commerce, Science and Justice Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2019 on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) worked to include $1 million to preserve Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, more than $36 million to improve tsunami warnings, and nearly $30 million to protect coral reefs in Hawai‘i and across the country.

“We were successful at including more federal funding to help us manage Papahānaumokuākea and protect our coral reefs,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “This bill also funds our tsunami warning system so that we can strengthen tsunami forecasting and better protect Hawaiʻi’s coastal communities.”

Key funding in the Commerce, Science, and Justice Appropriations Bill sought by Sen. Schatz includes: