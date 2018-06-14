June 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 11:01AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 7 mph.

Looking Ahead

A surface ridge lingering north of the islands will support light easterly winds through early next week. The winds will be light enough to bring on a daytime sea breeze and nighttime land breeze regime daily into next week.

