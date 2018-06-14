June 14, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday June 20: A small south swell will give a bump to south shore surf Thursday, with a slightly larger swell arriving Friday evening and lingering into the weekend. The second swell will likely top out just below advisory levels Friday night into Saturday. A pair of moderate northwest and west-northwest swells will build Thursday afternoon into Friday, then linger through the weekend. Typical short period trade wind swell can be expected along east facing shores before trending down late in the week through the weekend as the trades weaken. East Pacific tropical cyclones will also send a series of background long period east swells toward the islands through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist high S long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

