HCFCU Awards $21,000 to Big Island Students

Through Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union’s annual scholarship program, nine Hawai‘i Island students will receive scholarships to two- or four-year institutions of higher learning in the coming school year.

The high school graduates were selected from applicants from 13 Big Island high schools.

The Yasunori Deguchi Scholarship is specifically for a post-high school graduate currently attending college or going back to college.

HCFCU has provided scholarships to Hawai‘i Island students for more than 32 years.

Eight of the scholarships are named after a volunteer or a manager who made significant contributions

to the credit union.

The deserving students are:

The John Y. Iwane Scholarship was presented to Taggart Nakamoto, a graduate of

Konawaena High School. Taggart plans to pursue a career in Chemical Engineering.

The Peter T. Hirata Scholarship was awarded to Rachel Ignacio of Waiakea High School,

who plans to pursue a career in Sports Science.

The Albert Akana Scholarship was presented to Nicholas Godoy of Kamehameha Schools

Hawaii. Nicholas plans to pursue a career in General Engineering.

The Katsumasa Tomita Scholarship was awarded to Sharissa Bird of Honokaa High

School. Sharissa plans to pursue a career in Nursing.

The Frank Ishii Scholarship was presented to Teah Van Bergen of Hawaii Preparatory

Academy who will be pursuing a career in Nursing with a Prenatal emphasis.

The Mitsugi Inaba Scholarship was awarded to Rowlie John Flores of Kau High School.

Rowlie will be pursuing a career in Government.

The Michael Asam Scholarship was presented to Cheyenne Fuertes of Kohala High

School. Cheyenne plans to pursue a career in Kinesiology.

The Yasunori Deguchi Scholarship was awarded to Lydia Robbins, who will be attending

Barnard College and pursue a career in Biology.

The Student Credit Union Scholarship was awarded to Shaylee Thompson of Kealakehe

High School. Shaylee will pursue a career in Physics.

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution

owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honokaa, Kailua-Kona,

Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, along with Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and

Konawaena High Schools. In 2018, HCFCU will open its first branch in East Hawai‘i in Hilo. In

addition to complete checking and savings services, HCFCU provides help facilitating

mortgage, land, construction, and small business, educational, personal and auto loans; has

drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment

services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawaii Island non-profit

organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents.