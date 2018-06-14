Fire Damages Hilo Home

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 43 Nahale‘a Ave. in Hilo on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Upon arrival at 9:28 p.m., HFD personnel found the home’s occupants standing outside on the street.

They said everyone was out of the house and that the fire is in the one of the two kitchens in the house.

Per one of the residents, oil from a pan caught fire and spread to items that were above the stove.

The resident was unable to extinguish the fire and evacuated everyone from the house.

HFD personnel found the fire in the kitchen and adjacent room area and quickly extinguished it before it could spread to other rooms.

The loss at the five-bedroom, single-story, wood-frame house is estimated at $100,000; $221,000 worth of property was saved.