Alternating Lanes on Highway Near Kona Airport

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces they will be paving the Keahole Airport Road Intersection as part of the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Widening, Phase 2. The work, which will involve milling down the existing roadway and resurfacing to provide a smooth connection to the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, will begin at 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, June 14, 2018 and end at 5 a.m. Friday, June 15, 2018.

Motorists will be allowed through the area on an alternating basis. Signage and traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place throughout the closure. Operators at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) have been notified through their monthly Airport Operators Meeting and message boards leading up to the airport.

Travelers needing to access KOA tonight and early tomorrow morning should plan for additional travel time to the airport.

More information on the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Widening, Phase 2 can be found at http://buildqueenk.com