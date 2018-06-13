Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill Sets New Record for Attendance

The Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i and Sen. Mazie K. Hirono celebrated the success of over 70 participating Hawai‘i businesses at the Fifth Annual Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill this evening. More than 2,000 attendees were greeted with fresh orchid lei, and learned about an array of Hawai‘i businesses representing technology, agriculture and transportation.

“Every year, more and more people and businesses participate in Hawai‘i on the Hill because they make meaningful connections,” Sen. Hirono said. “I would like to thank Sherry and her team at Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i for their work to make this year’s event such a success and look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

“The fifth annual Taste of Hawai‘i on Capitol Hill broke a number of records—we had over 70 participating businesses, 150 leaders who traveled to Washington, D.C. and 2,000 attendees who filled the U.S. Capitol tonight,” Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i President and CEO said. “Mahalo to our business partners who make Hawai‘i on the Hill possible and to Senator Hirono, who worked with us to bring this vision to life.”

Hawai‘i on the Hill, a partnership between Senator Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, is a two-day event in our nation’s capital that gives Hawai‘i businesses the opportunity to meet directly with news and policy makers while also showcasing Hawai‘i businesses and products to Members of Congress and the Washington, D.C. community.