Sam Choy’s Kai: ‘Dine Out to Help Out’

In response to the recent and ongoing volcanic eruption on the Big Island, Sam Choy’s Kai Lanai is implementing a “Dine Out to Help Out” initiative to raise money for the victims of this disaster.

Sam Choy’s will be partnering with The Salvation Army Corps of Hawaii, where 100% of all funds raised will directly benefit the disaster relief fund serving those affected by the volcano.

“The team at Sam Choy’s Kai Lanai is excited to work with the Salvation Army to bring aid to our friends and neighbors who have been so severely impacted by the volcano and the devastating lava flows,” said Kaui Sakai, bar manager.” We hope all area restaurants will join us in this ‘Dine Out to Help Out’ initiative.”

Beginning on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and running through Sept. 25, Sam Choy’s will offer a unique

menu item every Tuesday, when 100% of sales from that item will be donated to The Salvation Army.

A check will be written to the Hawaiian Salvation Army Corp every week for that Tuesday’s sales.

In addition, Sam Choy’s will be a drop-off spot for canned goods and bottled water to help serve the

relief effort. Sam Choy’s will transfer the collected goods to The Food Basket of Kailua-Kona, where it

will be picked up by The Salvation Army and distributed to the disaster victims. Guest’s who bring a

canned good or bottled water donation will receive a free pūpū at Sam Choy’s.

“This is just another way we thought Sam Choy’s could make an impact on the island,” said Malaea

Apaisa, service manager. “Sam Choy’s has had personal stake is this disaster as many employees have been affected, we want to do our part to help the relief effort. We are encouraging other restaurants in the area to join in on this initiative.”