Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at Hawai‘i on the Hill

On Wednesday, June 13, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined the Hawai‘i Congressional delegation, local government officials, small business owners and educators at the 5th Annual Hawai‘i on the Hill events on Capitol Hill.

At the Hawai‘i on the Hill Policy Summit, the congresswoman spoke of recent updates that affect Hawai‘i, including the importance of continuing diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, passing critical legislation that strengthens and upgrades water infrastructure like the Ala Wai Canal and our small boat harbors, and upcoming immigration legislation for DREAMers.

The congresswoman also honored Sen. Daniel Akaka, and spoke about the importance of continuing his legacy by seeking out opportunities to work across party lines, build relationships, and share aloha.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard later attended the 5th Annual Taste of Hawai‘i, where she visited with representatives from 74 local businesses, ranging from food and beverage companies to energy, tourism, and agriculture industries.

Rep. Gabbard said: “Just as they are in Hawai‘i, relationships are so critical to getting things done in Washington. Each year our leaders from across the Aloha State come to DC, they leave an even greater impact on our nation’s capital, helping to highlight Hawai‘i’s unique needs and opportunities, and secure resources for our economy and future. Mahalo to the more than seventy local businesses, community leaders, and state officials that brought the aloha spirit to our nation’s capital this week.”