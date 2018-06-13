Rep. Gabbard: Talks Must Continue to Achieve Denuclearization of North Korea

Following President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s agreement committing to the denuclearization of North Korea, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) released the following statement urging continued diplomatic negotiations to peacefully secure denuclearization:

“We must ensure that in the wake of this historic summit, the diplomatic path continues to achieve complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of North Korea. This is not about blind trust. This is not about points on a political scoreboard. There are lives at stake. In the interest of peace and humanity, we should all be rallying around our country’s success in continuing direct talks to remove the North Korea nuclear threat.”

In a speech on the House floor, Congresswoman Gabbard said:

“Just six months ago, my constituents and people all across Hawai‘i received a harrowing alert on their cell phones that a ballistic missile was incoming and to take cover immediately. It turned out to be false alarm but the terror that my family, friends, and people all across the State of Hawai‘i experienced was very real, shining a light on the stark reality and the seriousness of the North Korea nuclear threat that hangs over them and this country.

“The agreement that came from the U.S.-North Korea summit that just concluded late last night committing North Korea to complete denuclearization is a first step but there is far more work to be done. We must be vigilant to make sure that the details of this deal ensure complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea. You hear talking heads on TV talking about who put up more points on the scoreboard—missing the seriousness and the actual point of what we’re dealing with. This is not a game. There are lives at stake. In the interest of peace and humanity, we should all be rallying around our country’s success in continuing to pursue diplomacy and peace to remove this threat and denuclearize North Korea.”

Congresswoman Gabbard is a leading voice for peace in Congress, advocating against counterproductive, regime-change wars. She has long called for holding direct negotiations without preconditions with North Korea to deescalate and ultimately denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Most recently, the congresswoman introduced a resolution supporting U.S. diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula by:

Welcoming the United States-North Korea summit which follows the South Korea-North Korea summit;

Recognizing that the American people are committed to peace and support efforts toward diplomatic negotiations to ensure the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea;

Urging President Trump, the Supreme Leader of North Korea and regional leaders to engage diplomatically to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and exhaust all non-military policy tools before any use of military force;

Urging President Trump, partner countries, and members of the United Nations to maintain a campaign of strong economic and diplomatic pressure until North Korea has completely, verifiable and irreversible dismantled all of its nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological weapons programs.

Congresswoman Gabbard has and continues to strongly advocate for the defense of Hawai‘i and our country from the threat of a nuclear attack from North Korea, and is a strong advocate for strengthening U.S. missile defense.