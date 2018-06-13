North Kona Water Restriction Update

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) is reminding North Kona customers to continue their 10% Voluntary Water Conservation efforts by using water as efficiently as possible.

Make adjustments to irrigation and sprinkler systems to ensure they do not waste water.

Palani, Honokōhau, Hualālai and Waiʻaha Wells remain offline.

Water tank levels are being monitored on a routine basis, however the Department will need to raise the water restriction if conservation efforts are not adequate. Please kōkua and do your part to conserve water, our most precious resource.

For more information on water conservation, visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or dws@hawaiidws.org.

Updated information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.