Kalapana Solid Waste Transfer Station to Open Saturdays Only

Hawai‘i County announces that due to the road conditions on Highway 130 from the volcanic activity, the Kalapana Solid Waste Transfer Station was closed during the month of May. The State Department of Transportation has determined that it is safe for the Solid Waste Division Trucks to cross the metal plates on the road and transport refuse out of the Transfer Station.

The Station will be open one day per week on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will resume collection on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The Division asks for everyone’s assistance with this new schedule change, and asks the public to not leave refuse outside the gates at the facility on the days the Station is closed.

Direct your questions regarding this schedule change to the Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division at (808) 961-8270, or email swd@hawaiicounty.gov.