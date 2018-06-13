June 13, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 9:40AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Widespread haze after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Looking Ahead

High pressure far northeast of Hawaii will still provide moderate trade winds to the area through Wednesday. A series of mid latitude frontal systems passing far northwest of the islands will nudge the associated ridge toward the state from Thursday through early next week, resulting in lighter winds over the area. This will allow daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to be more prominent over the lee areas. Clouds and showers will still favor windward and mauka locations, though interior sections of the islands may see more clouds and showers during the afternoon for the later half of the week as the light trade wind and sea breeze weather pattern takes hold.

