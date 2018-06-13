June 13, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday June 19: Small background south swells will continue through tomorrow. Another small long period south swell will give a bump to south shore surf on Thursday, with a slightly larger south swell arriving Friday night and lingering into the weekend. This late week/weekend swell could possibly approach High Surf Advisory levels. Small northwest swells will continue through Thursday. A pair of moderate northwest and west- northwest swells will build Thursday night and Friday, then linger through the weekend. Typical short period trade wind swell can be expected along east facing shores through Wednesday, before trending downward late week through the weekend as the trades ease. East Pacific tropical cyclones will also send a series of small longer period east swells toward the islands beginning tonight and continuing through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW extra long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SSW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

