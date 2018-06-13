HTA Issues RFPs to Help Fund Programs Supporting Hawaiian Culture

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) issued three Request for Proposals offering to provide funding support to qualified programs that will help to perpetuate Hawaiian culture, preserve natural resources and present community events in 2019.

HTA awarded a total of $3.5 million to 124 community-focused programs statewide in 2018.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review and download the RFPs from HTA’s website for three programs – Kukulu Ola, Aloha Aina and Community Enrichment – each of which are designed to help improve Hawai‘i’s quality of life for residents while also enhancing the visitor experience.

“These programs and the support provided to community-minded individuals and organizations are essential to balancing tourism’s benefits with its impacts on how we enjoy life in the Hawaiian Islands,” said George D. Szigeti, HTA president and CEO. “I encourage anyone with a commitment to make Hawai‘i a better place to review these RFPs and see how HTA can become their partner in fulfilling their vision for a thriving community.”

The three community-based programs for which HTA has issued RFPs to provide funding support in 2019 are as follows.

Community Enrichment (RFP 19-01): HTA is supporting community-oriented programs, festivals and special events promoting culture, education, health and wellness, nature, agriculture, sports, technology and “voluntourism” for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.

Kukulu Ola (RFP 19-02): HTA is seeking programs that enhance, strengthen and help to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture by supporting cultural practitioners, craftsmen, musicians and artists.

Aloha Aina (RFP 19-03): HTA is supporting programs that help preserve and enhance the quality of Hawai‘i’s treasured natural resources for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

The deadline for applicants to submit proposals to HTA seeking funding support from any of the three program categories is Friday, August 3, 2018, at 4:30 p.m.

Program applications are available at HTA’s website at www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/about-hta/rfps.

All inquiries should be directed to Ronald Rodriguez, HTA procurement officer and contract specialist, at contracting@gohta.net.

RFP Informational Briefings

HTA is hosting free public informational briefings on all islands at the following locations to help interested applicants with their understanding of the RFP application and award process to receive funding support. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend and have their questions answered.

Kona

Wednesday, June 27, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

County of Hawai‘i Council Chambers, West Hawai‘i Civic Center

Council Conference Room, Building A

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

Hilo

Wednesday, June 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

County of Hawai‘i, Aupuni Center Conference Room

101 Pauahi Street, Hilo

Maui

Thursday, June 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Alexa Higashi Meeting Room

1 Cameron Way, Kahului

Kaua‘i

Friday, June 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Kauai County, Piikoi Building, Room A & B

4444 Rice Street, Suite #330, Lihue

O‘ahu

Friday, June 22, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Hawai‘i Convention Center, Room 320

1801 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Moloka‘i

Tuesday, June 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Kulana Oiwi Halau

DHHL / OHA Conference Room

600 Maunaloa Highway, Kaunakakai

Lānai

Friday, June 29, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Lānai Culture and Heritage Center, Room #126

730 Lānai Avenue, Lānai City

