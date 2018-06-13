Hawai‘i to Receive $4M+ for HIV/AIDS, Cancer Control

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on June 13, 2018, that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award $4,145,083 to the State of Hawai‘i Department of Health to help prevent and control cancer and address HIV/AIDS.

“The moment someone is diagnosed with cancer or HIV/AIDS, their life changes,” said Sen. Schatz. “This funding will help people manage these diseases as best we can, or prevent them from getting sick in the first place.”

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Health will receive $1,263,873 for its cancer prevention and control programs and $2,881,210 to improve the quality, availability, and organization of health care and support services for patients with HIV/AIDS.

According to the State of Hawai‘i, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the state. Every year, nearly 7,000 Hawai‘i residents are diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and more than 2,000 die from the disease. Prevention and control programs that focus on nutrition and regular screenings can greatly reduce the risk of getting cancer and help treat those suffering from the illness.

In Hawai‘i, there are more than 4,000 people living with HIV. In order to prevent HIV/AIDS, Hawai‘i has increased HIV testing, status awareness and access to care. Through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program funding awarded today, people living with HIV in Hawai‘i receive comprehensive care, including direct medical care, medication access, and support services.