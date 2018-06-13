Gov. Ige Signs Request for Federal Individual Assistance Programs for Hawai‘i County

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige is requesting approval of all federal individual assistance programs for Puna residents who have lost their homes and property in the Kīlauea volcanic eruption that began in May.

The county has estimated that the eruption has destroyed about 455 residential dwellings, 192 of which are primary residences. In addition, there are homes and farms that are isolated by the lava flows, while others are inaccessible or uninhabitable because of high ash and sulfur dioxide concentrations.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1ZWnrwPSqtoOpdjj5QKaBZPQACQOzv5YD&ll=19.46424467154576%2C-154.9064224342224&z=14

To date, assistance for individuals has been provided by the county government, state agencies, and a large network of non-profit organizations. The state has no individual assistance programs.

Gov. Ige is requesting assistance from ALL of the federal government’s individual federal assistance programs to address disaster-related issues such as shelter, unemployment, trauma and legal matters. The programs include:

Individuals and Households Program (IHP) – which addresses residents’ various needs and will help survivors get back on their feet.

Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) – which will support short-term sheltering for residents.

Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program (CCP) – which will provide crisis counseling to residents affected by the eruption.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) – which provides assistance to those who have become unemployed because of the disaster.

Disaster Case Management – provides follow-up services required to help families develop individualized recovery plans and provide sustained, coordinated case management.

Disaster Legal Services – provides guidance and assistance for families, primarily with insurance clams recovery/reproduction of legal documents, and advice on landlord issues. This program allows for the establishment of a hotline and other necessary support.

On May 11, 2018 the President approved Gov. Ige’s request for a disaster declaration, authorizing the Public Assistance Grant Program for Hawai‘i County, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the State of Hawai‘i.

IGE Letter June 13