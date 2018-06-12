VIDEO: Landscapes of Moon & Mars

WM Keck Observatory’s video presentation, a Journey Through the Universe Astronomy Talk by Brian Day, is called “Landscapes of the Moon and Mars.”

Day will demonstrate the lunar and planetary mapping and modeling portals his team developed at NASA.

He will take the audience on a tour of potential landing sites that NASA is considering for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

He will also examine how the giant asteroid Vesta was almost destroyed by cosmic impacts and even give a sneak peek at NASA’s upcoming portal for one of Mars’ moons, Phobos.

These portals are used for mission planning and planetary science, but they are also designed for education and outreach in the home or classroom.

PC: https://moontrek.jpl.nasa.gov