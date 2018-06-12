June 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 9:45AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 11am. High near 78. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 13 mph.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure ridge north of the islands will continue to produce breezy trade winds through Tuesday. A series of mid-latitude frontal systems will break down this ridge from Thursday to at least next Monday with lighter winds and afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations through Wednesday, then shift towards interior sections each afternoon from Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a light easterly wind and sea breeze pattern takes hold.

