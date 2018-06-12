June 12, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday June 18: The current south swell will trend slowly downward through Wednesday. Another small south swell will give a bump to south shore surf on Thursday, with forerunners from a larger south swell arriving Friday and peaking Friday night into Saturday near advisory levels. Only small northwest swells will continue through Thursday. A pair of moderate northwest and west-northwest swells will build Thursday night and linger through the weekend. This should bring an increase in surf to north and west facing shores although Kauai will likely block some of the swell energy. Typical short period trade wind swell can be expected through mid week along east facing shores. East Pacific tropical cyclones will also send a series of small long period east swells toward the islands Tuesday through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

