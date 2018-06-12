HiEHiE Mobile Shower Unit to Support Puna Disaster Relief

Project Vision Hawai‘i announces that it has deployed HiEHiE, its O‘ahu-based mobile hygiene trailer, to Hawai‘i Island for 30-days to support 20 short-term transitional micro-housing units in Pāhoa. HiEHiE was shipped by Young Brothers as an in-kind donation; it arrived to Hawai‘i Island Tuesday, June 12.

HiEHiE contains three private bathroom stalls, each complete with shower and toilet; one stall is ADA accessible and includes a diaper changing table. The hygiene trailer debuted February 2018 to provide hot showers and resources to people experiencing homelessness on O‘ahu.

“Project Vision is in the business of deploying health and human services statewide, so when asked to be part of the solution and help the Puna community, we said yes,” said Annie Valentin, executive director of PVH.

The Puna micro-units managed by HOPE Services Hawai‘i are not equipped with plumbing, making the HiEHiE hygiene trailer a critical component to the transitional housing effort.

While HiEHiE is in Puna, Pacific Shipyards International will deploy its mobile shower unit so Project Vision can continue service on O‘ahu. The 30 days also gives Project Vision, and its community partner Pu‘uhonua o Puna Info & Supply Hub, time to raise $100,000 for two hygiene units to support ongoing disaster relief efforts. Identified trailers include three-stall combo shower-restroom at $30,000 each; six-months of operations (transportation, utilization, maintenance) is estimated to cost $40,000.

Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA) has committed $20,000 towards this effort, with $5,000 going to the 30-day operation of HiEHiE on Hawai‘i Island, and the remainder to support operations of one of the hygiene units being purchased for disaster relief.

“On behalf of the Hawai‘i Hotel Industry Foundation’s board of directors, we are pleased to support Project Vision in its efforts to help the people of Puna who have been displaced and negatively impacted by the ongoing volcanic eruptions,” said Mufi Hannemann, President and CEO of HLTA. “We commend Project Vision and others who have come up with initiatives to help with what will be a long and arduous road to recovery.”

Community can donate at www.GoFundMe.com/showers-for-puna, or contact the groups at annie@projectvisionhawaii.org and puuhonuaopuna@gmail.com to discuss larger donations.

Project Vision operates four mobile vision and health screening medical units across the state in an effort to increase access to healthcare. It’s Hawai‘i Island unit will be used as an office space at the micro-housing site, and provide a suite of resources for housing, mental health and medical services.