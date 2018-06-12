Hawai‘i Election Deadlines

To increase voter participation, the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 2017 passed a law to enable Hawai‘i residents to walk in, register and vote on both Primary and General Election Days.

To do so, residents must present a valid photo ID (driver’s license or state ID), and a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government-issued document that shows your name and street address.

Find your polling place online.

Election Timeline

July 12: Primary Deadline to Register

July 30: Primary Early Walk-in Voting Begins at Hilo, Kona & Waimea Community Center

Aug. 4: Primary Deadline to Request Absentee Mail Ballot (7 days prior to the election)

Aug 9: Primary Early Walk-in Voting ends

Aug 11: Primary Election Day (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Oct. 23: General Early Walk-in Voting Begins at Hilo, Kona & Waimea Community Center

Oct. 30: General Deadline to Request Absentee Mail Ballot (7 days prior to the election)

Nov. 3: General Early Walk-in Voting ends

Nov. 6: General Election Day (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)