Father’s Day Brunch at Menehune Coffee in Captain Cook

Treat dad to a special Father’s Day Brunch at Menehune Coffee Company’s Captain Cook location on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

The menu will include scratch-made entrees, such as Da Hawaiian-Style Eggs Benedict with house-made hollandaise sauce on rice, Pork Ribs with Lilikoi Coleslaw and Grilled Pineapple on rice, and freshly baked Chocolate Cream Pie.

Menehune Coffee’s Captain Cook location is on 84-5227 Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook. The cafe is open daily and walk-ins are welcome.

Menehune Coffee’s first and other location is at the King Kamehameha Hotel, by the Kailua-Kona Pier.

Both cafes serve only 100% pure coffee from Menehune Coffee farms for all its specialty coffees.

Menehune Coffee Company is owned and operated by a local Hawaiian family.

Ingredients for all the cafes’ menu items—the acai bowls, smoothies, fresh wraps, paninis—come from the family’s coffee, fruit and vegetable farms on the Big Island.

“We source as much from our farms as possible and make almost everything fresh from scratch- sauces, dressings—even the mayo,” said Manager Naneki Astronomo.