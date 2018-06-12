3 PM: Community Meeting Tonight in Pāhoa

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section.

KĪLAUEA SUMMIT LIVESTREAM

CLICK HERE FOR JUNE 12 INTERACTIVE MAP

Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 3 p.m.:

The lava flow and fissure activity has not changed much today so there will be no new map according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho and producing a large laze plume. Gas emissions from the fissure eruption and at the ocean entry continue to be very high.

An eruption community meeting will be held at 5 p.m., tonight, at the Pāhoa High Cafeteria.

Due to the current volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Leilani Estates west of Pomaikai Street is open only to residents with official credentials.

Leilani Estates residents who live east of Pomaikai Street, can contact Civil Defense to schedule an official escort to their homes to retrieve important documents and belongings. Escorted entry is conducted only when conditions are stable and access is subject to change if conditions become unsafe. People with proof of residence can call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031 during normal business hours.

Government Beach Road, between Kahakai Boulevard and Cinder Road is open to Waa Waa and Papaya Farms Road only to residents with official credentials.

There is no immediate threat, but residents in these areas should heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and be prepared to evacuate with little notice.

Tuesday, June 12, 2018, noon:



Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues in the lower East Rift Zone. Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho and producing a large laze plume. Gas emissions from the fissure eruption and at the ocean entry continue to be very high.

The National Weather Service reports a decrease in trade winds that will result in thicker vog through the weekend for the southern part of the island, through Pahala to Ocean View and wrapping around to Kona.

You can monitor the latest air quality measurements through the University of Hawai‘i’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project online.

An eruption community meeting will be held at 5 p.m., tonight, at the Pāhoa High School cafeteria.

The shelter at Pāhoa Community Center is open and pet-friendly. The Kea‘au Armory shelter has reached capacity.

8:54 a.m.: High winds may carry volcanic glass afar

Current Volcano Alert Level: WARNING

Current Aviation Color Code: RED

Kīlauea Volcano Lower East Rift Zone

Eruption of lava continues from the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) fissure system in the area of Leilani Estates.

A line of closely spaced vents at Fissure 8 are continuing to erupt producing fountains reaching heights up to 160 feet, just higher than the spatter cone around them. This activity continues to feed the fast-moving channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho.

This morning’s overflight observed a small overflow of a minor pond on the east side of Fissure 8 that did not extend beyond earlier Fissure 8 lavas.

Lava was entering the ocean over a broader length this morning with several minor incandescent points and small plumes and two larger entries and corresponding plumes. The upwelling areas were also more dispersed than yesterday.

Pele’s Hair and other lightweight volcanic glass from fountaining of Fissure 8 are falling downwind of the fissure and accumulating on the ground within Leilani Estates. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

HVO field crews are on site tracking the fountains, lava flows and spattering from Fissure 8 as conditions allow and are reporting information to Hawaii County Civil Defense. Observations are also collected on a daily basis from cracks in the area of Highway 130; no changes in temperature, crack width, or gas emissions have been noted for several days.

Volcanic gas emissions remain very high from Fissure 8 eruptions. Gas emissions have increased over the past two weeks. Trade wind conditions are expected to bring vog to the south and west sides of the Island of Hawaii. Vog information can be found online.

VIDEO: Three closely spaced lava fountains at Fissure 8 continue to feed a channelized flow trending north and then east to the ocean entry at Kapoho Bay. This video is from an HVO helicopter overflight of the braided lava channel on June 11, 2018, at around 6:30 a.m. Minor overflows of the channel levees have occurred at several places along the channel, but have been short-lived and do not pose an immediate threat to areas not previously covered by lava. VC: USGS HVO

Weak spattering is continuing at Fissures 16/8 as has been noted for the last several days.

The ocean entry is a hazardous area. Venturing too close to an ocean entry on land or the ocean exposes you to flying debris from sudden explosive interaction between lava and water. Also, the lava delta is unstable because it is built on unconsolidated lava fragments and sand. This loose material can easily be eroded away by surf, causing the new land to become unsupported and slide into the sea. Additionally, the interaction of lava with the ocean creates “laze”, a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Magma continues to be supplied to the lower East Rift Zone. Seismicity remains relatively low in the area with numerous small magnitude earthquakes and low amplitude background tremor. Higher amplitude tremor is occasionally being recorded on seismic stations close to the ocean entry.

Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava in the area of the active fissures are possible. Residents downslope of the region of fissures should heed all Hawai‘i County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

Kīlauea Volcano Summit

At 1:52 a.m., another small ash-poor explosion occurred at Kīlauea’s summit. This event and many of its precursory earthquakes were widely felt in the Volcano area. Seismicity dropped following the event as it typically has with recent explosions. Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halema‘um‘`u continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit have dropped to levels that are about half those measured prior to the onset of the current episode of eruptive activity. This gas and minor amounts of ash are being transported downwind, with small bursts of ash and gas accompanying intermittent explosive activity.

For forecasts of where ash would fall under forecast wind conditions, please consult the Ash3D model output here.

Information on volcanic ash hazards and how to prepare for ash fall maybe found at http://www.ivhhn.org/information#ash (health impacts) OR https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/ (other impacts).

6 a.m.: 5.5M Kīlauea summit explosion; no tsunami

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues in the lower East Rift Zone.

Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and producing a large laze plume.

Gas emissions from the fissure eruption and at the ocean entry continue to be very high.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also reports that a steam explosion occurred at the Kīlauea Summit early this morning, be aware of ash fallout through Ka’u.

The shelter at Pāhoa Community Center is open and pet-friendly. The Kea‘au Armory shelter has reached capacity.

Helicopter overflight of ocean entry at Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, June 11, 2018. When waves splash onto molten lava, they “explode” in a cloud of steam, hot water, and tephra (molten splatter) called a “tephra jet” or littoral explosion, as captured during this helicopter overflight of the ocean entry in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, on June 11, 2018, around 12:30 PM. #usgs #hvo #hawaiianvolcanoobservatory #kilauea #volcano #KilaueaErupts #LERZeruption #LERZ #KilaueaEruption Posted by USGS Volcanoes on Monday, June 11, 2018

VIDEO: When waves splash onto molten lava, they “explode” in a cloud of steam, hot water and tephra (molten splatter) called a “tephra jet” or littoral explosion, as captured during this helicopter overflight of the ocean entry in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, on June 11, 2018, around 12:30 p.m. VC: USGS HVO

2:15 a.m.: Early morning summit explosion; no tsunami

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kīlauea summit has occurred at 1:52 a.m. The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas. The wind may carry the ash plume to the southwest toward Wood Valley, Pahala and Ocean View.

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard has passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system for any impact that may affect your water quality.

1:57 TSUNAMI INFORMATION

A SEISMIC EVENT HAS OCCURRED NEAR THE SUMMIT OF KĪLAUEA VOLCANO.

THE EVENT IS LIKELY ASSOCIATED WITH A SUMMIT ERUPTION.

ITS PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ARE

ORIGIN TIME – 0153 AM HST 12 JUN 2018

COORDINATES – 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.5

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. REPEAT. NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED;

HOWEVER, SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING.

Monday, June 11, 2018, 10:32 p.m.: HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY STATUS REPORT

Current Volcano Alert Level: WARNING

Current Aviation Color Code: RED

Kīlauea Volcano Lower East Rift Zone

Eruption of lava continues from the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) fissure system in the area of Leilani Estates.

A line of closely spaced vents at Fissure 8 are continuing to erupt producing fountains reaching heights up to 160 feet, just higher than the spatter cone around them. This activity continues to feed the fast moving channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho. Weak spattering is continuing at Fissures 16 & 18 as has been noted for the last several days. This evening’s over flight showed a strong steam plume on the south end of the ocean entry with frequent steam explosions at the flow front.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass from fountaining of Fissure 8 are falling downwind of the fissure and accumulating on the ground within Leilani Estates. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

HVO field crews are on site tracking the fountains, lava flows, and spattering from Fissure 8 as conditions allow and are reporting information to Hawaii County Civil Defense. Observations are also collected on a daily basis from cracks in the area of Highway 130; no changes in temperature, crack width, or gas emissions have been noted for several days.

Volcanic gas emissions remain very high from Fissure 8 eruptions. Gas emissions have increased over the past two weeks. Trade wind conditions are expected to bring vog to the south and west sides of the Island of Hawaii.

The ocean entry is a hazardous area. Venturing too close to an ocean entry on land or the ocean exposes you to flying debris from sudden explosive interaction between lava and water. Also, the lava delta is unstable because it is built on unconsolidated lava fragments and sand. This loose material can easily be eroded away by surf, causing the new land to become unsupported and slide into the sea. Additionally, the interaction of lava with the ocean creates “laze,” a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Magma continues to be supplied to the lower East Rift Zone. Seismicity remains relatively low in the area with numerous small magnitude earthquakes and low amplitude background tremor. Higher amplitude tremor is occasionally being recorded on seismic stations close to the ocean entry.

Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava in the area of the active fissures are possible. Residents downslope of the region of fissures should heed all Hawaii County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

Kīlauea Volcano Summit

Seismicity levels have been increasing since the small explosion this morning. There have been no significant ash emissions since that early morning event. If the pattern of seismic increase seen before previous explosions continues to repeat we expect there may be another event in the next 6-12 hours. Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halema`uma`u continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit have dropped to levels that are about half those measured prior to the onset of the current episode of eruptive activity. This gas and minor amounts of ash are being transported downwind, with small bursts of ash and gas accompanying intermittent explosive activity.

For forecasts of where ash would fall under forecast wind conditions, please consult the Ash3D model output here.

Information on volcanic ash hazards and how to prepare for ash fall maybe found at http://www.ivhhn.org/information#ash (health impacts) OR https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/ (other impacts).