Workshops for Employment Status and Businesses Affected by Lava Flows

The County of Hawai‘i announces that in conjunction with the State of Hawai‘i, the County’s American Jobs Center will be conducting Rapid Response workshops for Hawai‘i Island residents whose employment status or business operations have been affected by the lava flow.

These workshops will be held as follows:

Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cooper Center located atv19-4030 Wright Rd., in Volcano

Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pāhoa Community Center located at 15-3022 Kauhale St. in Pāhoa.

Residents can receive information about programs and services regarding Unemployment Insurance, State of Hawai‘i job vacancies, mental health services, Veterans’ Affairs, housing rental assistance, employment training, emergency food assistance, WIC and medical services.

For more information, contact the American Jobs Center Hawai‘i at (808) 935-6527.