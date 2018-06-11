Waimea Candidate Forum for Governor and Lt. Governor

The Waimea Community Association (WCA) is co-hosting a candidate forum for Governor and Lt. Governor on Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Waimea School cafeteria located at 67-1225 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela.

The forum will be co-hosted with several community groups including Waimea’s Lalamilo Farmers and the facilitator will be News Journalist Sherry Bracken.

Schedule:

5 p.m. Pule & Welcome: Candidates introduce themselves and are given two-minutes maximum to include why they are seeking public office and one or two priorities for North Hawai‘i and/or Hawai‘i Island.

Break out “Speed Dating” sessions – candidates rotate around the room to visit with all groups.

Sessions will be timed based on number of candidates – to conclude by 8 p.m.

Each group will have a Captain to help keep things moving and ensure no one dominates a session. Please kokua.

The Hawai‘i County League of Women Voters will provide voter registration support and information. Snacks, coffee & water is provided and potluck snacks are welcome.

WCA has hosted candidate forums since the 1970s to support voter education and also help candidates learn more about our North Hawai‘i communities’ story and our goals and challenges moving forward. Campaign literature is welcome, but no signs/banners please. T-shirts are okay.

Hawai‘i’s Primary Election is on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. In Hawai‘i, most races are decided in the Primary.

Questions About Voting & Registering, Call County of Hawai’i Clerk Stewart Maeda (808) 961-8277.

What’s New in 2018

To increase voter participation, the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 2017 passed a law to enable Hawai‘i residents to walk in, register and vote on both Primary and General Election Days. To do so, residents must present a valid photo ID (Driver’s License or State ID), and a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government issued document that shows your name and street address).

To find your polling place:

https://olvr.hawaii.gov/altpollingplacesearch.aspx

Election Timeline: